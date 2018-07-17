Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elderly residents will struggle to cope with a move from individual to communal recycling bins, a councillor has warned.

New communal recycling areas are being implemented in ‘a number of sheltered housing sites’ across the borough as part of wider recycling changes introduced earlier this year.

However, Oswaldtwistle councillor Judith Addison said residents on the Heron Way estate in her ward have not been fully informed about the changes and are facing a ‘shock’ when the new system comes into effect.

She also claimed that many are ‘not capable of walking’ to the proposed communal recycling areas and would prefer to keep their individual bins.

Speaking at a recent full council meeting, she said: “Most of the people on the ground floor flats are older people or sometimes with disabilities.

“When I made enquiries with waste services and got a response nine days ago Onward Homes [who manage the Heron Way estate] still haven’t made arrangements for these bins or told the tenants what’s going on so it’s going to be a bit of a shock for them.

“Some of them - to be quite honest - will not be capable of walking to these points where they have to take their recycling.”

Dave Mayner, regional director for Lancashire at Onward Homes, said they are working alongside the council to prepare for the changes, including ‘building compounds to house the larger bins’.

He said: “We know there are some concerns over the size of the new bins, and we will work with our counterparts at the council to ensure all residents on the Heron Way estate are able to continue to recycle when the new bins are introduced.”

Coun Paul Cox, cabinet member for environmental services, said they are supporting Onward Homes and other social housing landlords in Hyndburn to implement the recycling changes.

He said: “As part of the changes there is a need for communal recycling areas in a small number of sheltered housing sites and we are aware of some Onward Homes tenants having concerns about the new community recycling points.

“We are supporting Onward Homes to progress the implementation of the changes with their tenants so that their residents can continue recycling in the new way.”

