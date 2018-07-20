Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poundworld will disappear from the high street next month after its administrators announced the chain’s final set of store closures.

The Accrington branch on Broadway in the town centre will close on either Thursday, July 26, or Sunday, July 29, leading to the loss of 11 jobs.

Deloitte has said all of Poundworld’s stores will likely close by August 10, affecting 2,339 staff.

The discount retailer fell into administration on June 11, putting more than 5,100 jobs at risk across its 335-store portfolio.

Deloitte has been announcing tranches of store closures over the past two weeks after failing to find a buyer for the whole business, with 145 closures already.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”

The administrators are still in talks with some interested parties about selling parts of the remaining business, but hopes of saving a significant number of jobs has faded.

Deloitte has turned down a bid from company founder Chris Edwards, who was looking to save a raft of stores and safeguard around 3,000 jobs.

The founder of rival Poundland, Steven Smith, has also been linked to a bid to salvage part ofPoundworld out of administration.