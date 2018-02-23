Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Environment Agency has objected to plans to build a 42-home development on land near a disused abattoir.

Sajid Hussain has applied to Hyndburn council for planning permission to create the mixed housing scheme on land off Wood Street in Great Harwood.

It would include detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows and space for a playground, ball games area and general open space area.

However, objections have been lodged by the Environment Agency and local residents over concerns about the impact on a culverted main river watercourse and wildlife.

Liz Locke, the Environment Agency’s sustainable places officer, said it could increase the risk of flooding and restrict essential maintenance and emergency access to Harwood Brook.

In a letter, she said: “The proposed development is unacceptable because it involves building over and within eight metres of the outside edge of a culverted main river watercourse and would be unlikely to receive Environment Agency permission for the works.”

A design and access statement sent to the council by planning agents The Intelligent Design Centre said there will be new trees and landscaping on the site and ‘no danger of flooding occurring’.

They said the access road off Wood Street will be widened and improved and the scheme will ‘not have a significant impact on the highway network’.

Ward councillor Gareth Molineux said the application is ‘good news for Great Harwood’ and will help improve the area and protect the town’s green belt.

He said: “If there are genuine objections and the land isn’t fit for housing then that will obviously be reflected in the recommendation from the planning officers.

“If the land is able to be developed then I will be supporting it because ultimately we have to build houses.”

Coun Molineux said nearby Salisbury Street should also be brought up to ‘adopted standard’ if the planning application is approved.

The planning agent declined to comment further when approached by the Observer.