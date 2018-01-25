Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt is giving away an incredible £150,000 worth of free shirts to local school children to mark the club’s 50th anniversary.

All year three school children in Hyndburn will receive a free shirt over the next five years - the equivalent of 1,200 shirts.

The first group of children will receive their shirts at a special ceremony at the Wham Stadium on February 8. Free tickets will also be given away to attract new fans.

Andy hopes the giveaway will encourage more children to participate in sport. He said: “ “I want to create a connection with our professional League Two football team.

“Our roots go right back to 1888 when Accrington were one of the founder members of the Football League. The reformed club was founded in 1968.

“It is very fitting to mark the 50th anniversary by giving a shirt to every year three primary school pupil in the Hyndburn area.

“I will be repeating this every year for the next five years in the hope it brings us closer to the community. I want it to inspire youths to take pride in their home town club by feeling part of the borough and supporting their local team”.