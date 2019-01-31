Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s events calendar is filling up fast with new beer, bike and bus festivals on the way.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the borough and new £2 million town square as business and community leaders line up a series of exciting vents throughout 2019.

The borough’s first ever Bike Fest will be held at Accrington Cricket Club on Sunday, April 7 and will include a treasure trail and stalls.

Speaking at a recent Accrington business meeting, Murray Dawson, of Scott Dawson Advertising, said: “We want to try and engage with the youth and get them off their Playstations coming up to Easter, but equally it will be about bike reclamation.

“If you’ve got an old bike then instead of putting it in landfill lets do it up. There’s a bike doctor there.”

A Bank Holiday music festival will be held on Saturday, May 4, featuring headline acts and performers from local secondary schools.

A Bus Festival is being organised for May and will showcase 30 historic buses on the town square.

It will be followed by Accrington’s first major Beer Festival which will run from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2.

Proceeds from the event will go to Hyndburn Leisure Trust and it will coincide with the return of the annual Accrington Food festival on June 1.

Also returning in 2019 are the Accrington Apprentice and Jobs Fair on June 28 featuring more than 100 businesses, the Soabox and Rally Challenge on Saturday, August 31, and the Chocolate Festival on September 28.

Plans are also under way for an ‘Accy Scare Fest’ in October for Halloween.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones praised the effort and creativity of local businesses to attract more visitors to the borough.

He told the meeting: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see so many people involved. It’s trying to build up civic society and civic pride and show everything that’s good, and also to build up the business community.

“What business offers the community has not been fully appreciated and there’s not been that dialogue in the past.”

Steve Riley, Hyndburn council’s executive director for the environment, said making use of the town square ‘important for the council’ so they are looking at ‘supporting and promoting a programme of community events over the next three years’.