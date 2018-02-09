Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family home has been badly damaged in an early hours fire.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn were called to Redhouse Close in Clayton-le-Moors shortly after 2am on Friday, February 9.

Two adults and a child were in the property at the time, but escaped after the fire alarm sounded.

No injuries were reported and fire crews were in attendance for more than two hours.

The fire damaged the dining and living rooms on the ground floor.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines and crews from Hyndburn responded to a 999 call reporting a fire at a house on Redhouse Close.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish a fire in the dining and living rooms and extracted smoke and heat with a portable fan unit.

“There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is to be established.”