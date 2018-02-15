Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a mum-of-two who married her loving partner while she was in the midst of battling cancer.

Former barmaid and receptionist Ann-Marie Smith, of Riding Barn Street, Accrington, died on February 5 from lung cancer at East Lancashire Hospice, aged 54.

Her family said they were heartbroken that they had not had more time with “thoughtful and giving” Ann-Marie, who was diagnosed with four brain tumours in 2016 before marrying Andrew Smith at the Calf’s Head Hotel, Worston in December 2016.

Born and raised in Accrington, she attended Accrington and Rossendale College but moved to the Lake District when she was 27, before returning to her home town.

Shop owner Andrew, 56, said: “We all thought she would have a lot longer than she did, we’d planned a great future together. We had wanted to get married in Hawaii, but because of her diagnosis we decided to get married sooner. It was a nice intimate ceremony with all of her family around and she loved it.

“The cancer did come out of the blue because she was quite a fit person. We knew it was a terminal cancer but she was determined to fight it in any way that she could. She was a really hard worker and had a very good positive mental attitude.”

Ann-Marie began her working life at XL Crisps aged 16, where she stayed until she had her daughters Lydia and Alice.

In the early-2000s she worked as a barmaid at The Stag pub in Church and the Tinker and Budget pub in Oswaldtwistle, and also as a receptionist at Blackburn Road Medical Practice. She worked lastly at Graham and Brown as an engineering administration assistant.

Alice, who lives in Oswaldtwistle, described her as a “brilliant mum” and a “genuinely kind person.” The 30-year-old said: “She was looking forward to being a grandmother, it’s not fair to think she’s missed out on so much. It hasn’t sunk in yet, we’re all just a bit numb.

“She was very social, always laughing, and she always had time for people and had a big circle of friends. She was very family orientated, and absolutely adored Andy. She was just so loving, thoughtful and giving and a very gentle soul.”

Ann-Marie leaves daughters Lydia and Alice, husband Andy, and siblings Belinda, Lynn, Christian and Paul. Her funeral will take place at 10.20am on Thursday, February 22, at Accrington Crematorium Chapel, followed by burial at Accrington Cemetery at 11am.

Flowers are welcome, however donations, if desired, suggested to East Lancs Hospice or Macmillan Nurses c/o funeral director Wolstenholme Funeral Service.