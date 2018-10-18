Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears have been raised that Accrington’s recent crime wave will only get worse with claims our neighbourhood police team will be halved.

The number of PCs in Hyndburn will be slashed with local teams being realigned to cover larger patches, a Hyndburn cabinet meeting heard.

Police say the changes will address higher priority types of policing in line with public priorities.

Fears have been heightened by a recent spate of burglaries, which also led this week to calls for shopkeepers to be allowed to install security shutters within the town centre conservation area to protect their premises.

Coun Gareth Molineux, the cabinet member responsible for education, leisure and arts, said: “Neighbourhood policing is going to be taking another cut in the next couple of months.

"I believe we are going from 14 neighbourhood police officers in Hyndburn to seven.

“We are going to be putting forward a motion to full council to put more resources into police and a focus on neighbourhood policing and to prevent things like burglaries taking place.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson contrasted it with fire service reforms, which made it more preventative.

He said: “Police used to be preventative but they have become a reactive service where they only go out after a crime has been committed and you often phone them up and they won’t come out until the next week.

“That disappoints the public and that’s down to resources. Neighbourhood policing is what the residents want the most but it seems to be the most affected by increases in terrorism and fraud and other major issues.”

Lancashire Police said more resources will be channelled to ‘tackle the new and complex demands we now face’ and PCSO numbers in the borough will remain ‘unchanged’.

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods said the changes come following surveys and meetings with the public and will see an increase in the number of police control room operators, response officers and investigators, new target teams and safeguarding hubs.

He said: “This should help to ensure we can meet the public’s expectations and that we have the structure needed now and in the future to meet the demands we are facing.”

Shutters or no shops?

Allowing crime-hit shopkeepers to install security shutters would put off shoppers, the council leader has said.

The Observer reported last week how about 20 burglaries have been committed on Warner Street in a year.

Conservative Coun Lisa Allen called on planning laws outlawing shutters in the town centre conservation area to be relaxed.

She told the cabinet meeting: “Surely having all shops shuttered up at night are better than having no shops at all?”

Coun Tony Dobson added: “As a council we do have a duty to try and do something with our police colleagues and other colleagues to try and nip this in the bud.”

Coun Parkinson said they will work with police and the Community Safety Partnership to address the problem, with extra funding for CCTV cameras allocated.

He replied: “I understand the concerns of shopkeepers. But my fear is that I don’t want the town to look like going into inner-city Toxteth where you are walking down the street and see everywhere shuttered.

“Empty shops is the worst scenarios ever.”

He also said more prolific burglars and shoplifters should be jailed.