Two fire crews were called out to two house fires in the space of an hour.

The first incident occurred at around 11pm on Good Friday on Norfolk Grove in Church after a grill pan had set alight.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire burned out before crews arrived but one person suffered the effects of breathing smoke.

Firefighters were then called to a house after an oven caught fire.

Two crews responded to the incident on Marsden Street, Accrington, which happened shortly before midnight on Friday, March 30.

The oven had burned out by the time the firefighters arrived - the fire did not spread anywhere else.

Nobody was injured in the incident.