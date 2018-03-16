Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘legend’ of the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is about to retire after 45 years in the job.

Anne Metcalfe, who was honoured by the Queen in 2016, began her career as a fresh faced 17-year-old in 1973, when she joined as a shorthand typist, working for divisional officers.

Anne, who lives on Victoria Avenue in Baxenden, will be retiring from her current position as Community Safety Manager at Hyndburn Fire Station at the end of this month.

When she embarked on her long career, Anne was based at the divisional headquarters in Victoria Street in Accrington.

She has overseen many changes to the fire service in a career spanning five different decades.

She recalled that the station had around 100 staff, and that she was one of only three women.

She said: “I collected their [the firefighters’] wages from the bank with my own fire engine and crew for safety - could you imagine that now?”

“Female-wise there was a part-time cook and assistant. I was admittedly very naive - but those early days in the service, undoubtedly, along with my parents, developed the strong character I became.

“I learned very quickly how to handle myself without too much problem and I am still in touch with firefighters now in their late 80s.”

After progressing to the role of admin manager for the Hyndburn area, Anne says she moved into her best part of her career around 15 years ago when she became a Community Safety adviser.

Anne, 62, says her job was equally challenging and rewarding - working with vulnerable people alongside charities and local authorities.

She said: “I know I have made a difference to people’s lives and have been lucky enough to have had a happy and long career, albeit tinged with sadnesses along the way.”

Anne, who was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to fire safety and young people as part of the Queen’s 90th birthday honours, is planning an active retirement with her husband Ian, a retired welder.

Anne is a keen walker, having completed the Three Peaks challenge and many other long-distance challenges, and loves dancing and live music, especially Northern Soul.

She says she is ready to retire, and paid tribute to her husband and son Tom, 38, who she says were really supportive of her career, which was ‘a massive part’ of her life.