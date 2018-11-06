Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews were ambushed by around 40 firework-throwing youths as they tackled an incident on Bonfire Night.

Great Harwood firefighters were called to investigate a large bonfire on Station Road in the town on the evening of Monday, November 5.

Officers said that they ‘came under attack’ from a group of around 40 young people ‘firing rockets directly at firefighters and our fire engine’.

Their actions have been labelled ‘appalling’ by Great Harwood councillors.

Great Harwood fire station posted on Facebook: “Tonight the crew attended a fire on Station Road, Great Harwood.

“Unfortunately the crew came under attack from a group of around 40 young people firing rockets directly at firefighters and our fire engine.

“Please be respectful of the firefighters and all emergency service personnel out to keep you safe.”

Councillor Noordad Aziz has urged those responsible to apologise to the firefighters.

He said: “I stand completely with the firefighters and the Fire Service.

“This is simply not acceptable and should not be tolerated.

“We, the Great Harwood community, are far better than this.

“I hope those that were involved and their families will go to the fire station and apologise for their actions as these are the people who attend fires for the safety of all.

“I am appalled that anyone would find this type of action as acceptable.”

Lancashire Police said the attack happened at around 9.15pm and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said: “We got a call at 7.30pm about a fire on Station Road on some public ground.

“Residents had built a large fire at the end of Station Road and the fire service were contacted to see what was going on with it.

“At 9.15pm there was a report about fireworks being thrown at officers.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1301 of November 5.