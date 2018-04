Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to remove ‘hazardous’ glass that was at risk of falling into a road.

A crew from Hyndburn attended the building on Manchester Road in Accrington at 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 11.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said there was loose glass on an upper windowsill that ‘was in prospect of falling onto a road below’.

A spokesperson said: “A fire engine and crew from Hyndburn responded and firefighters pitched a ladder for access and removed the hazard.”