Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his car after it went down an embankment.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 17 on Haslingden Road, Oswaldtwistle.

Two fire engine crews, one from Hyndburn and one from Blackburn, used hydraulic equipment to release him from the car.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that a man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with a back injury.