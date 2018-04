Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a bedroom fire in Clayton-le-Moors.

Crews from Hyndburn were called to a house on Warwick Avenue at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, April 17 after a waste bin ignited.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and a ventilation unit.

“Firefighters were at the scene approximately one hour and 40 minutes and there were no casualties reported.”