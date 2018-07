Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a fish and chip shop in Rishton.

Crews from Hyndburn, Nelson, Clitheroe, and Blackburn were called to the Pisces Traditional Fish and Chips building on High Street at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, July 3.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved a deep fat cooking range at the takeaway and crews were at the scene for one hour and 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.