Firefighters were called out in the early hours of the morning to extinguish a fire in an outbuilding.

One fire engine from Great Harwood and one from Hyndburn attended the scene on Blackburn Road in Great Harwood.

Firefighters were called at around 4.45am on Tuesday, June 19 and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.