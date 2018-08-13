Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road was closed off by police after a fire at a disused mill.

Fire crews from Hyndburn were called to the building on Hermitage Street in Rishton at around 8pm on Sunday, August 12.

The blaze involved piles of rubbish on the first floor of the old paper mill.

No injuries were reported and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

Hyndburn Police said they were forced to temporarily close the A678 Hermitage Street from Dunkenhalgh Way to Rishton as they assisted the fire service.