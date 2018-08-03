Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a 100sqm grass fire at a quarry in Great Harwood.

Crews from Hyndburn, Great Harwood and Blackburn attended Star Delph, near Blackburn Old Road, at around 3pm on Thursday, August 2, and were at the scene for nearly three hours.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

A Great Harwood fire station spokesperson said: “On arrival we were met with a significant fire that was in danger of spreading quickly.

“As a result crews from Hyndburn and Blackburn Fire Stations were also sent to assist in tackling the fire.

“The hard work off all crews involved prevented the incident becoming a far more serious one. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We would like to remind people of the dangers of setting fires in the open. They can spread quickly and put people’s lives in danger.”