Firefighters have tackled a washing machine fire at a house in Accrington.

Two crews from Hyndburn attended the property on Hollins Lane shortly after 8.10am on Thursday, May 24, and found the fire in the utility room.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire was from a washing machine and crews carried out a scene assessment before leaving the property.

“Crews were at the property for just over an hour.”