Firefighters have tackled a large wildfire on Oswaldtwistle Moors near to the wind farm.

Three crews from Hyndburn, Rawtenstall and Blackburn were called to the area off Haslingden Old Road.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Saturday, July 14.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the firefighters used two hose reels and beaters to tackle the fire.

They were also assisted by a farmer with a water bowser.

The fire was put out after nearly six hours.

