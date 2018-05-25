Firefighters have tackled a large grass fire in Accrington.
Crews from Hyndburn, Blackburn and Burnley were called to the top of Avenue Parade at 3.45pm on Thursday, May 24.
JAILED: Hyndburn man caught dealing class A drugs at Kendal Calling festival
The grass fire measured 20m by 50m and firefighters used beaters, water packs and a soft track wild fire unit to put out the blaze.
Popular town barber set to hang up clippers after 54 YEARS
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews were in attendance for three hours and 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is unknown.”
New pedestrian crossing for Blackburn Road following mosque opening