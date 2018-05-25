Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a large grass fire in Accrington.

Crews from Hyndburn, Blackburn and Burnley were called to the top of Avenue Parade at 3.45pm on Thursday, May 24.

The grass fire measured 20m by 50m and firefighters used beaters, water packs and a soft track wild fire unit to put out the blaze.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews were in attendance for three hours and 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is unknown.”

