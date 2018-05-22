Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning company has celebrated its centenary in business by sponsoring a school’s new football kit.

Pupils from Knuzden St Oswald’s were all smiles as they received their brand-new kit, thanks to Church-based Emerson and Renwick.

The engineering and technology company is this year celebrating 100 years in business.

Andrew McLaughlan, finance director, said: “We are currently celebrating our centenary year in business.

“As we’re focusing on the roots of the business this year, we also wanted to go back to our roots and give back to the community who have given so much to us. It’s all about civic pride - helping out a grass-roots football team. We hope they have a very successful season.”

Teacher Laura Barlow said: “We are really thankful to Emerson and Renwick for sponsoring the football kits. They are all very excited to be wearing the new kits and they look fantastic too.

“It’s important for the school to become acquainted with people and businesses in and around the community.

“We have a very strong community ethos and this is a great example to the children of what can be achieved.”