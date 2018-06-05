Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five people have been arrested and a number of vehicles seized after a large police operation.

Dozens of officers attended the TH Smith site on Meadow Street in Great Harwood on Monday, June 4 for a ‘pre-planned’ raid.

A 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from Great Harwood have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, theft and money laundering.

Lancashire Police said officers seized a number of ‘allegedly stolen’ vehicles, and other vehicles were seized under Proceeds of Crime legislation.

A 36-year-old man from York has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

A 30-year-old man from Brierfield and a 27-year old-woman from Blackburn were also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and have been released under investigation.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We hope this activity reassures members of the local community that we are doing everything we can to address the concerns which have been raised.

“We will continue to work as a partnership, and will use all the powers available to us to ensure those responsible are dealt with accordingly.

“We will continue to monitor activity at the site and if any members of the public have concerns or information we would urge them to get in touch with us straight away on 101.

“This activity is a positive step forward for the community of Hyndburn, and we would like to thank them for their patience and support.”