Thousands of incidents of fly-tipping caused a blight on Hyndburn over the course of a year, new statistics show.

Hyndburn council was alerted to 2,397 reported incidents of fly-tipping between August 2017 and September 2018, with almost half involving waste dumped on back streets.

Around 51 per cent featured household waste while 49 per cent of cases involved a ‘small van/transit van sized load’.

A council report to go before a resources overview and scrutiny committee meeting next week states they do not have ‘sufficient financial resources’ to employ dedicated enforcement officers and have entered into a 12-month pilot agreement with Kingdom Services.

Report author Steve Riley, head of environmental services, said: “Previously, the council had a number of dedicated collection crews to remove fly-tipped waste from locations within the borough.

“However, continued budget pressures and the drive for efficiencies have led to the removal of these resources, with the frontline domestic collection crews now collecting fly-tipped waste located within their daily collection round.

“There is one remaining mobile crew that clears waste outside of the normal collection crew’s routes but they are mainly responsible for clearing the main outer and inner gateway routes across the borough.”

The council now aims to remove waste from back streets on the day of the grey bin collection day.

However there could be delays if it is being investigated by the council’s enforcement team or the Environment Agency, or the waste is such a weight that it ‘requires removing by mechanical means’.

There could also be delays in cases where the waste requires specialist trained personnel to collect and pre-book the waste into an appropriately licensed hazardous waste disposal facility.

Councillor Noordad Aziz, chairman of Hyndburn council’s resources and overview and scrutiny committee, called on the public to share their ideas of how to make the borough cleaner.

He added: “I think one of the fundamental issues that is driving this is the closure of household waste recycling centres and the lack of resources for enforcement and also specialist teams to deal with this.

"I would love Hyndburn’s residents to share their thoughts and ideas on how we can tackle the issue.”