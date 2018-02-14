Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former Accrington police station and magistrates court building is set to go under the hammer.

The Grade II-listed building on Manchester Road closed in 2016, with the police station moving to a new base on Broadway in the town centre and court cases transferred to Blackburn and Burnley.

It is now listed for auction in Manchester next week with a ‘guide fee’ of £250,000.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said he hoped the building will undergo the same ‘absolutely fantastic’ transformation as the old fire station next door. The Observer revealed last year how Totally Wicked E-Liquid bought the Grade II-listed building and are turning it into a distribution facility with up to 30 new jobs being created.

Coun Parkinson said: “The police station and court building was built with civic pride. It’s an important building as you come into the town. I will keep a close eye on whoever purchases it and the planning department will be keen to work with anyone who buys it.

“I’m pleased with what Totally Wicked have done [to the old fire station]. They have done an absolutely fantastic job.

“They are spending an enormous amount of money to make it their headquarters. It’s good that these iconic buildings are getting this investment put into them. Let’s hope they get someone just as good.”

The magistrates court closed in April 2016 after more than 170 years under Ministry of Justice (MoJ) plans to save £200,000 a year.

The MoJ said the building had ‘very low use’ and was in a ‘poor state of disrepair with leaks to the roof causing damage to public and court areas’.

Police officers moved out of the Spring Gardens police station in September 2016 and relocated to a new £500,000 base on Broadway.

The old site has been listed by Pugh Auctions on behalf of the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office. It is marketed as a ‘freehold Grade II-listed detached two storey (plus basement) with development ‘potentially subject to receiving the necessary consents’.

The auction will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 20, in the Barton Lounge of the AJ Bell Stadium, 1 Stadium Way, Manchester.