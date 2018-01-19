Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England and Arsenal footballer Paul Merson will be the special guest at Huncoat United Junior FC’s inaugural sportsman’s dinner.

The Sky Sports pundit will entertain a 230-strong audience with tales of his playing days to help raise funds for the club.

The event will be held at the Poplar Social Club on Wellington Street in Accrington and includes entertainment from comedian Paul Boardman and MC Andy Ashworth.

Jim Pye, club treasurer, said they have sold more than 100 tickets already and are expecting it to be a ‘great night’.

He said: “We have been a football club since 1984 and this is the first sportsman’s dinner that we’ve done.

“It was an idea from one of the committee members on how to raise funds because costs are going up all the time.

“Paul Merson is good at doing it. He seems a good bloke and probably has a few tales to tell because he was borderline old-school footballer but also played in the Premier League.”

Tickets cost £35 and includes a three-course meal. It will take place on May 18 starting at 7.30pm and the dress code is shirt and tie.

To book a place call 07882 816874 or 07535 995260.