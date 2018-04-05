Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran Hyndburn councillor Peter Britcliffe will not be seeking re-election next month, it’s been confirmed.

Former Hyndburn council leader Mr Britcliffe will not be standing as the Conservative candidate in St Andrew’s at May’s local elections, ending a run of 34 years on the council.

His daughter and former Hyndburn Mayoress Sara Britcliffe will now challenge for the seat for the Tories on May 3.

Mr Britcliffe joined the council in 1984, served as council leader from 1999 to 2011, and was leader of the Hyndburn Conservative group until stepping down in 2015.

He was Mayor of Hyndburn for 2017/18 but decided to step down from the Mayoral office in February to ‘clear his name’ after police received sex offence allegations against him, which he denies. He remains an Oswaldtwistle county councillor.

However, Mr Britcliffe told the Observer that he made the decision not to run again as a borough councillor 12 months ago.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Sara will be standing in the local council elections for the seat in St Andrew’s ward, which I’m vacating after some 34 years.

“I decided 12 months ago that having filled virtually every position at Hyndburn Borough Council, with my increasing workload on the county council and also bearing in mind that I’m almost 68 years old that I needed to lighten my workload.

“Sara has always been interested in my work as a councillor and will be a great champion for Oswaldtwistle and its people.

"She is a determined young woman who has done a great job as Mayoress of Hyndburn over the last 12 months.

“Sara will have her own support as she is very well known and I will be urging my supporters to vote for her in the election on May 3.”

Former St Christopher’s High School pupil Sara, 22, said: “It is a great honour to be chosen to follow in my dad’s footsteps and I will be fighting hard to retain St Andrew’s ward at the local elections.

“I’m a proud Ossy girl and I’ve loads of ideas of how we can work to make the town better.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into the campaign and, if elected, will give 100 per cent to the town and its people.”

Hyndburn Labour have confirmed that Christopher Knight will stand as their candidate in St Andrew’s.

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Dobson said: “As you can imagine I’m sorry Peter has decided to stand down.

“He has given great service to Hyndburn council over many years and has worked so hard for the people in St Andrew’s ward. Fortunately he will continue to serve Oswaldtwistle as a county councillor.”