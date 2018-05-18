Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two brothers who viciously attacked a man just hours after going to a christening have been banned from a pub for two years.

Jack and Jonathan Hall became involved a brawl at the Lord Longworth pub on Thomas Street, Oswaldtwistle which left victim Thomas McSorley with a ‘significant deformation’ to his right ankle.

Prosecutor Paul Cummings told Burnley Crown Court how the incident happened at around 12.45am on September 3 after an argument involving another person at the pub.

The court heard how Mr McSorley was knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked.

When he tried to get up his ankle fractured and was in a ‘deformed state’.

Mr Cummings said the fracture was not caused by the result of a kick or punch but as an ‘indirect consequence of violence’.

The court heard how the 49-year-old builder needed surgery in hospital and was unable to put weight on it for six weeks.

Jack Hall, 28, of Shadsworth Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to GBH and was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years with 150 hours unpaid work, a three-month curfew and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.

Jonathan Hall, 27, of the same address, pleaded guilty to affray and was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work.

Paul Hodgkinson, defending Jack Hall, said the dad-of-two was ‘disgusted at himself’ and ‘could not apologise enough for the harm he has caused’.

He said: “On the morning the defendant and his brother had been to a christening.

“That christening had involved the consumption of alcohol all day and the defendant describes himself as being uncharacteristically drunk. On any view this was an ugly and unpleasant incident.”

The court heard how former law student Jonathan Hall was a ‘most promising young man’ and was a ‘potential army officer recruit at Sandhurst’.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Medland QC said: “The ultimate victim Mr McSorley had done nothing at all to deserve this and he ended up being punched, pulled, kicked repeatedly on the ground and sustained indirectly a very nasty dislocation fracture to his right ankle.

“This was completely pointless and mindless violence.”