Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley fans wanting to soak up the pre-match atmosphere can travel to Saturday’s potential league title-deciding game for free.

Alan Pilkington, owner of Pilkington Buses, has laid on five buses to collect fans and take them to Saturday’s match against Lincoln City.

Is a Hilton Hotel coming to Hyndburn?

People from Accrington, Great Harwood, Oswaldtwistle, Church, Clayton-le-Moors, Huncoat, Rishton and Read are all welcome to take up the offer and arrive at the match early with free transportation to enjoy the Fanzone which is open from 12noon onwards.

Just a single point on Saturday would see Accrington Stanley clinch the League Two title, having already gained promotion to League One earlier this month.

Staff in shock after closed Abbey Surgery GP declared bankrupt

Daniel Bowerbank, commercial manager for Accrington Stanley, said: “It’s going to be a really busy day with a full house and limited parking, so to have free transport to the match is just brilliant.

“It’s wonderful that Alan from Pilkington Buses is supporting us and helping with our new initiatives.

Hyndburn Chamber of Trade appoints new president and committee

“Our bar will be open and hopefully we will be celebrating the League One trophy too!”

BUS 1

GREAT HARWOOD PARK HOTEL 11:30

GREAT HARWOOD TOWNGATE 11:35

RISHTON ROEBUCK 11:45

ACCRINGTON STANLEY 11:45

BUS 2

READ STORK HOTEL 11:20

CLAYTON SPARTH HOUSE 11:30

CLAYTON HARE AND HOUNDS 11:35

ACCRINGTON STANLEY 11:45

BUS 3

THWAITES ROAD TRICKYS 11:30

OSWALDTWISTLE LIBRARY 11:35

CHURCH LIGHTS 11:40

ACCRINGTON STANLEY 11:45

BUS 4

BAXENDEN TOP OF SOUTHWOOD 12:05

ACCRINGTON WETHERSPOONS 12:15

ACCRINGTON STANLEY 12:20

BUS 5

HUNCOAT GRIFFIN 12:05

HUNCOAT BOLTON AVE 12:10

ACCRINGTON STANLEY 12:20