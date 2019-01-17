Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in Accrington in 2008.

Our first picture of the week shows Macmillan Cancer Care fundraisers at the Peel Park Hotel, Accrington

Our next picture shows primary pupils visiting Norden High School, Rishton, to do sports and sample school life.

Pictured are Sally Barton, 15, from Norden, teaching Courtney Woolaghan, 11, from Rishton Methodist School, about rounders.

Next is the Climate Change Challenge.

Pictured are Elliott Serry, 10, (St Oswald’s, Knuzden), Halina Taroq, 10, (St John’s and Augustine’s, Accrington), Amy Sturgess, 14, (Moorhead) and Subathra Subramaniam (co-director of Cape Farewell Education).

Our final picture of the week is of Roger Tarbuck and daughter Sara Tarbuck, from Rishton, who both gained degrees within a week of each other.

