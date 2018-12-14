Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Consideration should be given to hosting funeral functions at Accrington town hall, a councillor has suggested.

The idea was raised after it was revealed that refurbishment works to the building have made the ballroom ‘too big’ for some events, leading to loss of potential revenue.

Coun Tim O’Kane suggested the grade-II listed building, owned by Hyndburn council, would be the perfect venue for holding services and could provide a good income stream.

Chairman Coun Eamonn Higgins told the council’s planning committee it would be up to Hyndburn Leisure if they wanted to - but added it would be possible.

He said: “I would imagine they will consider it because it would be a good source of income for them.”

He added that a lack of parking nearby would be addressed in the future.

In 2014 the council commissioned £750,000 of alterations and refurbishment works to facilitate the building’s ongoing use, courtesy of current tenant Hyndburn Leisure.

The existing ballroom was fully restored and refurbished and provided with new bar and stage facilities.

Further refurbishments were undertaken to toilets while the first floor kitchen was refitted.

The existing first floor supper room was also refurbished to maintain Hyndburn Leisure’s ongoing commitments to smaller civic events and social programmes.

But while council bosses say uptake of events at the ballroom has increased since the refurbishment, it is too big for some events and some potential business has been lost as a result.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year to refurbish and alter the reception area, as well as surrounding offices, in order to create areas available for use for small civic ceremonies and business events.

Liz Thornber, principal planning officer, told the meeting: “There will be no change to the outside of the building and it is simply a change of use and listed building consent application.

"Officers have worked closely with Historic England and conservation officers on this. Historic England has no objection to the proposal.”

Members voted to approve the change of use and granted listed building consent, subject to the response of the Victorian Society, which has not yet responded to the consultation.