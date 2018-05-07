Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music lovers revelled in the sunshine as they were entertained by stars from X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

Around 6,500 people flocked to Accrington town centre on Saturday for the #AmazingAccrington - Live festival headlined by Ella Shaw, Christian Burrows and singer songwriter Tabitha Jade.

Accrington singer-songwriters Claudia Thompson and Alex Brierley and urban style music group LDMP were among the local acts specially chosen to perform on stage by local lad Reece Bibby.

Families and children were also entertained by magician Mr Red and children’s performer Mr Tickle at the inaugural festival organised by Scott Dawson Advertising (SDA).

Council leader Miles Parkinson said it was a ‘fantastic Bank Holiday Saturday in Accrington town centre’.

He said: “We have probably had more than 6,500 attend this fantastic event and it’s a big thank you to all those who organised it and enjoyed it.”

Andrew Turner, managing director of event sponsors Langtec, said: “I’m really happy that Langtec is able to be one of the sponsors for this fantastic event.”