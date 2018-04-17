Load mobile navigation
Accrington Stanley promoted to League One

  1. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The players of Accrington Stanley celebrate gaining promotion after the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)1 of 31
  2. Accrington Stanley fans celebrate promotion after the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.2 of 31
  3. Accrington Stanley fans celebrate promotion after the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.3 of 31
  4. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley is mobbed by supporters as they celebrate promotion after the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)4 of 31
  5. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The players of Accrington Stanley celebrate gaining promotion after the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)5 of 31
  6. Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee at the end of the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington after his side secured promotion. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.6 of 31
  7. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The players of Accrington Stanley celebrate gaining promotion after the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)7 of 31
  8. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: A sign outside Accrington Stanley FC is seen prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)8 of 31
  9. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: John Coleman the manager of Accrington Stanley walks out for the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)9 of 31
  10. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Accrington Stanley supporters arrive to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)10 of 31
  11. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Accrington Stanley supporters arrive to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)11 of 31
  12. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: A young Accrington Stanley supporter arrives to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)12 of 31
  13. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) A sign outside Accrington Stanley FC is seen prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)13 of 31
  14. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley scores his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)14 of 31
  15. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)15 of 31
  16. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his first goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)16 of 31
  17. Two men and a dog watch from a nearby house during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.17 of 31
  18. Accrington Stanley's Callum Johnson bursts through the Yeovil midfield during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.18 of 31
  19. Two men and a dog watch from a nearby house during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.19 of 31
  20. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his first goal with team mates during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)20 of 31
  21. Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee scores his side's first goal of the game during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.21 of 31
  22. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)22 of 31
  23. Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.23 of 31
  24. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley scores his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)24 of 31
  25. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his first goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)25 of 31
  26. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)26 of 31
  27. Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.27 of 31
  28. Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.28 of 31
  29. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)29 of 31
  30. Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Skybet League Two match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 17, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Accrington. Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.30 of 31
  31. ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The players of Accrington Stanley celebrate gaining promotion after the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town at The Crown Ground on April 17, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)31 of 31
Accrington Stanley FCAccrington Stanley clinch promotion to League One after victory over Yeovil Town
Accrington Stanley picked up a win against Yeovil, ensuring that they would finish in the League Two automatic promotion places
