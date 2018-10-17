Hyndburn Sports Awards 2018

NewsgalleryHyndburn Sports Awards 2018Share ByJon Macpherson16:56, 17 OCT 2018Community Project of the Year - Clayton Chargers and Hyndburn Park Run1 of 10Young Achiever Award - Jedidiah Lincoln2 of 10Secondary School of the Year - Accrington Academy3 of 10Coach of the Year - Adam Lee4 of 10Community Club of The Year - Clayton Boxing Club5 of 10Changing Lifestyle Award - Kathryn Davies6 of 10Lifetime Achievement Award - Phil Smithson7 of 10Primary School of the Year - Peel Park, Accrington8 of 10Service to Under Represented Groups - Aawaz Sports Project9 of 10Volunteer of the Year - Kerry Reeves10 of 10