Hyndburn Sports Awards 2018

  1. Community Project of the Year - Clayton Chargers and Hyndburn Park Run1 of 10
  2. Young Achiever Award - Jedidiah Lincoln2 of 10
  3. Secondary School of the Year - Accrington Academy3 of 10
  4. Coach of the Year - Adam Lee4 of 10
  5. Community Club of The Year - Clayton Boxing Club5 of 10
  6. Changing Lifestyle Award - Kathryn Davies6 of 10
  7. Lifetime Achievement Award - Phil Smithson7 of 10
  8. Primary School of the Year - Peel Park, Accrington8 of 10
  9. Service to Under Represented Groups - Aawaz Sports Project9 of 10
  10. Volunteer of the Year - Kerry Reeves10 of 10
NewsHyndburn Sports Awards 2018
