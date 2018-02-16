Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A youth football club which lost vital equipment in a suspected arson attack has been given a £150 donation.

Clayton Park Rangers staff and players were left ‘devastated’ after the Clayton-le-Moors garage used to store hundreds of pounds worth of equipment burnt down last October.

After reading about their plight, members of the Accrington Grammar School Old Boys Association held a collection to buy more kit and help the football club ‘get on their feet again’.

A cheque for £150 was presented by Old Boys president Fred Whittaker to buy goalposts and nets for the club’s youngest members, known as ‘The Clayton Snappers’.

Bob Dobson, Old Boys members secretary, said: “The presentation ceremony took place in the gym at St Christopher’s School where these ‘Snappers’ were taking part in a training session on a Saturday morning recently.

"The Association raises funds from the membership so that the members can ‘put something back’ into the wider education of the town’s youngsters as payment for the education which their school and the town gave to them.”