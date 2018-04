Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a minor head injury after a car collision on a retail park.

Emergency services were called to Eastgate Retail Park in Accrington at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, April 18.

Police said the collision happened near to Home Bargains and involved a Blue Peugeot 307.

The teenager suffered a cut to her head and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.