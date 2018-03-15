Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A girl has been sexually assaulted in Oswaldtwistle.

Police are appealing for information after the teenager was approached from behind by a man who put his hand under her skirt.

The incident happened off Broadfield, Oswaldtwistle, on 8.10am yesterday (Wednesday, March 14).

The girl screamed and the man ran away.

Her attacker is described as white, in his 20s and is said to have been wearing a shiny black puffa jacket with the hood up.

PC Paddy Bowditch, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, said: “This happened in broad daylight and has left the girl very shaken.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 3576@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call 101 quoting log 0322 of March 14th.

