Plans to build 57 homes on contaminated land near to an abattoir site have got the go ahead.

Councillors unanimously approved the scheme off Balfour Street in Great Harwood as a ‘vast improvement’ and said that it will provide better quality housing and a boost to local businesses.

The applicant Urban Life (Manchester) originally intended the development to include 67 homes, but this was reduced to accommodate a 50m buffer zone to ABP Blackburn.

It will comprise 30 three-bed semis, 16 four-bed detached, six two-bed terraces, and five two-bed bungalows.

As part of the proposals traffic calming measures will be installed on Shaftesbury Avenue, Salisbury Street, Balfour Crescent and Balfour Street, including reducing the speed to 30mph and a 20mph limit on Balfour Street and Park Road.

Salisbury Street will also be brought up to an ‘adoptable standard’ and footpaths will be improved.

No objections were received and the application was approved at a recent planning meeting.

Elizabeth Thornber, planning officer, said after ‘considerable discussions’ there will be no affordable housing on the site because of the ‘high cost of remediation works and other constraints’.

The planning meeting was told that the applicant has already spent £25,000 on a survey to assess the land contamination and that future remedial works could be needed.

Speaking at the meeting in favour of the scheme, council leader and Great Harwood county councillor Miles Parkinson said: “The abattoir site and surrounding area has been highlighted as a prime brownfield site.

“It’s a crucial development to meet the core strategy and it’s within the urban boundary.

“Previously there was housing on Balfour Street and Park Road but there was a house clearance some years ago.

“It will give added value to the town centre and make sure those businesses can get an income.”

He said some people within the town will raise issues of schooling and GP and medical services but said the report showed there were no issues with classroom requirements and the predicted population census in Hyndburn is set to decrease.

Coun Stephen Button also backed the plans, saying: “It’s nice to see the bigger developers coming into Hyndburn and not flocking out with everybody to the Ribble Valley.”