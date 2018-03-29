Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandfather was left with serious injuries after a collision with a car.

Albert Gorton, from Oswaldtwistle, was left unconscious by the roadside as he walked home at around 10.30pm from the Black Dog pub in the town on Thursday, March 22.

He is now recuperating after suffering a broken leg, dislocated and broken fingers and a bruised face.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, near the junction of Stanhill Lane and Thwaites Road.

Albert, who worked for a furniture company before retiring, has no recollection of the incident and the first thing he remembers is waking up in an ambulance while on his way to hospital.

The 63-year-old said he was found unconscious at the side of the road by a stranger who called an ambulance.

He said: “Nobody knew how seriously injured I was. I’m not even sure where I was hit. My family were worried and my daughter and son are annoyed that whoever hit me hasn’t stopped. I want to say thanks [to the woman] for finding me and calling it in - I was out of it.”

Albert, who lives on Aspen Lane with wife, Kathleen, also 63, said that despite his injuries it could have been a lot worse.

He added: “I’m not so bad now, I’m getting there. I’ve had a scan on my head and the surgeon at the hospital has ruled out any serious head injuries.”

Albert regularly goes out to the pub in Accrington on Thursday with a friend, though this time they decided to stay in Oswaldtwistle.

The grandfather-of-four is grateful for all the messages of support he has received through social media, including well-wishers from the other side of the world.

He said: “I want to say thank you for everybody’s good wishes, visits and gifts. I’ve had messages from people on [Facebook group] Hyndburn chat and even an old friend who I’ve not seen in 30 years, who lives in New Zealand.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed a man was taken to hospital with a broken leg and hand and wrist injuries at around 10.30pm on Thursday, March 22.

Lancashire police confirmed that the incident was reported to them on March 23.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident is being investigated as a serious injury road-traffic collision.”

The type of vehicle is unknown and police enquiries are still ongoing.