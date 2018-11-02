Great Harwood and Baxenden life in bygone days

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at what was happening in Great Harwood and Baxenden in 2007.

Our first picture shows members of the Baxenden Golf Club. Pictured are Norman Wheeldon, Barry DeMaine (captain), Peter Clegg and Tony Bailey.

Next we have a shot of Karen Westwell, Maureen Westwell, Christable Cary and Robert Westwell as they venture out as part of St John’s walking group in Baxenden.

Below that is Ebony Hatton, 11, and Ellie Scranage, 12, at the scout centenary celebrations held at Bowley, Great Harwood.

Last is a snapshot of Great Harwood Primary School who won the Hyndburn and district netball league for the first time ever and the knockout cup for only the second time.

In our Time-trip feature, we publish pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures that you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities @menmedia.co.uk or submit them via our Facebook page.