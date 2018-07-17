Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who met at an Accrington Con Club dance are still dancing 60 years later.

Jack and Pat Holland were married on July 1, 1958 at St Luke’s and St Philip’s, Witton, four months after meeting.

They set up home in Rishton, before moving to Great Harwood where they still live, on Lowerfold.

They have four children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Former joiner Jack, 84, and Pat, 81, celebrated their anniversary with their family at a fantastic weekend away in St Annes.

Jack served his time as a joiner with George Harwood Funeral Services and made coffins as well as also carrying out house repairs.

After serving in the RAF for three years he went on to work as a joiner for the Co-op before becoming a self employed joiner.

Pat worked as a telephonist for Wright Hargreaves Blackburn and the GPO, and also worked as a receptionist at Mullards Blackburn, the Lancashire Evening Telegraph and Priestley Footwear, Great Harwood.

They regularly go ballroom and sequence dancing at Bank Mill House in Great Harwood and Oswaldtwistle.