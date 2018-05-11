Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in Great Harwood and Oswaldtwistle 11 years ago.

We are featuring shots of an 18th birthday party, a Rotary presentation ceremony, a group of artists meeting an MP and an organ being given to a care home, all taken in 2007.

Our first picture of the week shows Lauren Beaghan’s 18th birthday party at Reena Indian Restaurant in Oswaldtwistle in 2007.

Next is a snap of Great Harwood Rotary Literary Presentation.

In the picture, Sarah Nock, deputy head of Great Harwood Primary School, can be seen receiving her certificate from Rotary president David Harrison.

We also have a picture of Hippings Vale artists, Oswaldtwistle, with MP Greg Pope.

Our final picture is a snap showing Catherine ‘Cate’ Key (left) presenting an organ to Townfield and Coach House Care Home, Great Harwood.

Cate was joined by care manager Louise Hargreaves, director Gorriti Timmins and carers Beverley Baird and Michaela Hancock.

