A charity walker and her faithful dog will walk the 85-mile length of Hadrian’s Wall.

Mandy Jeffrey, 29, of Orchard Street, Great Harwood, is walking with bordie collie Jez in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, Maundy Relief, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary and the Veterans’ Foundation.

The former St Christopher’s pupil has bought some specially designed boots to protect Jez’s paws from wear and tear.

Mandy, who runs Sit, Walk, Stay Lancashire pet sitting and dog walking business, will carry a tent during the trek, making the challenge even more difficult.

She said: “My pack will have the tent, first aid kits for me and Jez and some clothes in it.

“I’m not taking food or cooking utensils as I intend to stop off at cafes and pubs for rest and refreshment.

“I’ve only ever visited the area once before on the way back from Scotland with my husband James and I thought then I would like to do the challenge and the ambition has stuck with me.

“I’m sure Jez will love every minute of it. I’ve tested the protective boots on her and she does a little dance when I put them on.

“I walk around six dogs a day for my clients and my favourite spot is Spout House Woods in Huncoat so that’s where me and Jez have been doing our training.”

Mandy added: “Maundy Relief has helped thousands of people in the Accrington area by providing food, clothing and furniture, or simply by offering a brew and a friendly chat.

“They offered tremendous support to my mother Toria Steer in the last years of her life until she died three weeks ago.

“I run my own pet sitting and dog walking business so I know Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary do amazing work and deserve any help they receive.

“Finally the Veterans’ Foundation is to in honour my brother Kyle Wells who is in the Army.

“VF not only help to get ex-soldiers of the street, but also offer counselling and support to get our brave men and women back into the workplace.”

Mandy can be sponsored via gofundme.com/hadrians-wall-walk-for-charity.