That spooky time of year is almost upon us once again.

If you’re looking for a Halloween-themed event for the family or children then there are plenty to choose from.

Families and children are being invited to take part in Accrington’s annual ‘Trick or Treat Week’ from Monday, October 22, to Wednesday, October 31.

Little horrors will be able follow a ghastly walk around the town centre and fill their Halloween baskets with sweets and treats.

Twenty businesses are taking part and participants will receive stamps to be entered into a frightfully fun prize draw.

The aim is to collect 10 stamps from a list of shops on the card and return it to Property Shop Estate Agents on Blackburn Road by 4pm on Friday, November 2, with a chance to win.

Free Halloween make-up will be provided by Accrington and Rossendale College students at the Market Hall on Tuesday, October 30, from 12pm to 2pm.

Prizes include a £100 gift voucher, tickets for The North Pole Experience and a sweet hamper.

Council leader councillor Miles Parkinson said: “Last year was so much fun, I’m looking forward to seeing the town busy and excited.

“Some children even collected all the available stamps which I think is wonderful.

“Not only does it give children something fun to do during half term it gets people venturing into stores they may have forgotten about.”

The Jump Works on Sydney Street in Accrington will hold a ‘Scary Kingdom Disco’ on Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27, from 7pm to 9pm.

Entry costs £10 and includes a free slush.

The Accrington Lions are inviting children to their annual Halloween party and fancy dress competition at the Poplar Club on Saturday, October 28, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Entry costs £2.50 and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

A children’s Halloween party will take place at Upbeat Fitness and Functions in Church on Friday, October 26.

Running from 11.30am to 1.30pm, it will feature a disco, party games, crafts and activities, a pumpkin design competition and best dress fancy prize.

The event costs £4 per child and includes a hot dog and juice. To book a place email upbeatfitness@yahoo.com.

The Hocus Pocus Experience will return to the Accrington Town Hall Ballroom after a sell-out 2017.

The interactive theatre show will be packed with songs, dance and magic followed by workshops with the audience to create potions.

It will be held on Sunday, October 28, from 12pm. Tickets cost £12 for children aged 16 and under and £6 for adults.

A cupcake and juice is included in the child’s ticket. To book call 01254 380293.

The Walmesley Arms in Great Harwood will host a Halloween party on Saturday, October 27, from 3pm to 6pm.

It will include a disco, fancy dress, ghoulish games and prizes. Entry costs £7.

Families are also invited to a Halloween party at Rishton Free Gardeners on Parker Street on Saturday, October 27, from 2pm to 4pm.

An adult party will be held from 8pm the same day. For more information call Debbie on 07955 645739.

The Meet ‘N’ Match friendship and dating agency have organised a Halloween Special at the Black Dog pub in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday, October 31, from 6.30pm.

Entry is free and fancy dress is optional.