Six puppies found near a canal in Rishton in an ‘awful state’ have all been found new loving homes.

RSPCA officers said the puppies, believed to be three male and three female German Shepherd cross lurchers, were discovered in a compound used for storing cars on Harwood Road.

The puppies, who are about 13 weeks old, had lice infestation and worms and were discovered on Tuesday, January 23.

RSPCA inspector Nina Small said: “The owner of the compound confined the puppies in a car until I could get there. When I opened the car door they were all huddled together on the back seat.

“They were in an awful state, being sick and feeling very very sorry for themselves. They had a lice infestation and worms.

"I took them straight to the vets for some initial treatment then to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch who have been giving them lots of TLC since.”

RSPCA staff have named the puppies Tommy, Liam, Bradley, Hannah, Rosie and Jade and said they have already been reserved by people willing to give them a loving home.

Inspector Small said: “There is going to be a happy ending for these puppies but given the condition they were found in I am very concerned for their mum’s welfare too.

“I want to hear from anyone who knows where we might find her, or who saw anything that might help my investigation.

"Anyone with information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”