Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man known as ‘Scouse Jay’.

Jamie Williams, from Accrington, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary, and driving whilst disqualified in Blackpool and failing to appear at court.

The 34-year-old is described as 6ft 3ins, of heavy build with blue eyes and short sandy blond hair.

He also has tattoos including the Liverpool FC crest and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on his left arm.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Williams knows that he is wanted and so we would encourage him to surrender to the nearest police station so we can discuss these matters with him.

“Should you know of his whereabouts or you have seen him, please speak to us. We would urge you not to approach him but to call us instead.”

He has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Blackpool, St Helens, Liverpool and Hull.

Anyone with information can call 01253 604093 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20180205-0462.