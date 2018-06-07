Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher had to issue a ‘clarification’ of her school’s policy on pupil hairstyles 24 hours after guidance sent to parents caused a backlash.

Some parents of pupils at St Peter’s CE Primary in Accrington were unhappy about a letter sent out on Monday, May 4 outlining policy on ‘inappropriate hair styles’.

The letter reportedly read: “Please can we remind you that school does not allow inappropriate hair styles. These include colouring, streaks, styles created using gel, shaving some parts of the hair and leaving others, ponytails (on boys) or tramlines”.

After a backlash from parents on social media, the school, on Cartmel Avenue, sent an amended version of the letter omitting the references to ponytails for boys.

Headteacher Joan Smith said: “It has always been our policy for the past 20 years to allow both boys and girls to wear a ponytail.

"The school does not allow extreme hairstyles, such as a shaved head with a rat’s tail.

“The appearance of our pupils is important to us. A clarification of this policy is being issued to parents today to avoid any confusion.”

It comes after another school launched a separate crackdown on uniform ‘sloppiness’ and pupils arriving without ‘basic equipment’.

Oswaldtwistle’s Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School headteacher Paul Trickett issued an appeal to parents and carers to help drive up standards.

He said high standards of appearance are an ‘integral part of high personal and school aspirations’.

In an open letter, he said: “We are having an extra strong push on making sure that school uniform is adhered to. We are using the last seven weeks of the school year to make sure that we start in September with expectations clear.

“In order to remove some of the ‘sloppiness’ from the uniform we will depend heavily on your support, hence this letter keeping you fully informed.

“If students arrive without full uniform we will provide short-term items from our freshly stocked uniform shop.

“Included in the shop are pairs of new black pumps which will be loaned to students not in correct footwear.”

Mr Trickett said the school shop will also sell low-cost stationery to students who arrive ‘without the correct basic equipment’.

Write to our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk