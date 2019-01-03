Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular headteacher is set to leave his post in the spring after almost nine years in the job.

Mark Mackley said he has enjoyed a ‘rollercoaster’ time at St Bartholomew’s primary school in Great Harwood, and will depart in April 2019.

He said it has been ‘very enjoyable and a privilege’ to work at the ‘good’ Ofsted rated school but it is time for a new challenge and a change.

Speaking to the Observer, he said: “Someone once said that headship is like a rollercoaster.

“It’s exhilarating because every day is different. You never know what’s going to happen next and St Barts has definitely been that.

“It’s been very enjoyable and a privilege to be the head here and to see how the school and children have grown and developed in that time.

“I’m very happy here but it is nine years and it’s time for a fresh challenge and a change, as much for me as for the school.

“It’s time for someone else to come in and bring a fresh approach to keep things moving forward.”

Mr Mackley, who will take over as headteacher at St Matthew’s primary school in Preston, said it would be impossible to single out a favourite memory from his time at St Barts.

He said: “It’s those moments you can’t plan for when a child might come up and say something or do something and you think ‘wow, that’s amazing’.

“There’s also been residentials, concerts, trips and too many different things. It would be unfair to pick one out.”

Ward councillor and former St Barts pupil Gareth Molineux praised Mr Mackley for the ‘wonderful’ job he had done at the school and said he will be a ‘big loss’ to the community.

He said: “When Mr Mackley came, there was a large modernisation of the school. He carried on the tradition that St Barts is a family school and really has its heart in the community.

“He has done wonders and he has been one of those to speak out against the cuts that are affecting the education of our children.

“He’s done a magnificent job in the nine years he has been there and St Barts are one of the better schools in the area because of it.

“He will be a big loss to the school but I’m sure the new headmaster, when they’re appointed, will carry on the good work he has done.”