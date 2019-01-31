Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher has strongly defended his schools ‘fabulous’ achievements after it was found to be ‘under performing’ in the latest government statistics.

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School in Oswaldtwistle was the only secondary school in Hyndburn named on a Department for Education (DfE) list showing which schools are failing to meet the ‘floor standard’.

The Progress 8 tables are based on how much pupils have progressed between their Key Stage 2 SATs and their GCSEs.

However headteacher Andrew Williams said the ‘limited’ measuring tool needs to be reformed and they are working ‘tremendously hard and constantly strive to improve’.

He said: “This is based on a single measure using the DfE’s Progress 8 data. Ofsted has recognised the limitations of using this measure alone, the need for change and is consulting on a new inspection framework for September 2019.

“What this list does is fail to recognise all the fabulous things that undoubtedly go in these schools, regardless of that single measure, and the positive difference they make to the lives of their young people.

“All schools work tremendously hard and constantly strive to improve, no matter their starting point, and we are no different.

"Are we complacent? Absolutely not.

"Our pupils and staff are committed to being the best they can be and we still have so much to celebrate in what people will be aware has been a challenging period for the school.”

The government insists its Progress 8 data ‘rewards schools for the progress made by all their pupils’, but it’s faced criticism that the simplistic nature of it punishes schools in deprived areas - because test and exam scores are only part of the picture when judging a pupil’s performance or a school’s effectiveness.

Nansi Ellis, assistant general secretary of the National Education Union, says the tables are ‘not an accurate or reliable indicator’.

Rhyddings was one of 381 English schools to fall below the floor standard in 2018.

They will now be offered extra support with free advice from a national leader of education.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Progress 8 takes prior attainment into account and rewards schools for the progress made by all their pupils, not just those at particular grade thresholds.”