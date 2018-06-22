Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher said she is ‘very disappointed’ after her school was told to improve by Ofsted.

St Peter’s CE primary school was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating following an inspection last month.

The school, on Cartmel Avenue in Accrington, was told to improve in areas of leadership, teaching quality and pupil outcomes, but also found to be ‘good’ in early years provision and behaviour and welfare.

Ofsted previously rated the school ‘good’ in all areas in 2013.

Headteacher Joan Smith said an action plan has already been introduced to tackle the problems raised by inspectors.

In a statement, she said: “We’re very disappointed with this result.

“We’ve looked through the report very carefully and have already introduced a post-inspection action plan to address the areas highlighted by the Ofsted inspectors.

“Our school was previously rated as ‘good’ and we’re confident we can improve our rating at the next inspection with the measures we’re putting in place.”

Inspector Elizabeth Evans said improvements needed to be made in key stage two and that changes in staff since the last inspection had ‘contributed to inconsistencies in teaching’.

Her report said: “Some teachers do not have high enough expectations of pupils, particularly in key stage two.

“This means that pupils, including the most able, are not sufficiently challenged in subjects, including English and mathematics.

“In key stage two, pupils’ attainment and progress in reading is below average. Groups of pupils, including the disadvantaged and the most able, underachieve.

“Leaders and governors have an over-generous view of the effectiveness of teaching in key stage two. Governors do not challenge leaders sufficiently to secure good outcomes for all pupils.”

Ofsted praised the school for achievements in key stage one and ensuring pupil safety.

The report added: “Leaders promote pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development well. Pupils learn to be good citizens who are keen to help others.

“Pupils are polite and behave well in class and around school. Pupils participate in a wide range of interesting and exciting trips and activities, which have a positive effect on their personal development.”